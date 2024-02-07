Finance Ministry aims to transfer ₹1-lakh crore stressed assets to bad bank by March-end
NARCL, commonly known as bad bank, operates by acquiring bad loans from banks, paying 15 per cent of the amount in cash and the remainder in government-guaranteed security receipts, which banks can invoke during resolution or liquidation.
The Finance Ministry is pushing for a significant transfer of stressed assets, amounting to ₹1-lakh crore, to National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), commonly known as the bad bank, from state-owned banks by the end of March 2024, a top official said, reported Business Line.