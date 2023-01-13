Financial advisers have an alphabet soup of credentials. What do they mean?7 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:00 AM IST
They can signify specialized knowledge, but it’s hard for investors to make sense of them all
You’re looking for somebody to help you get your money matters in order. You could turn to a certified financial behavior specialist. Or maybe a certified divorce adviser. Or maybe a student loan repayment adviser. Or maybe…?