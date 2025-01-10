Money
Want to be a financial advisor? Here’s how
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 10 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Navigating India’s financial advisory landscape starts with the right licence. Whether it’s mutual funds, financial planning, or stock research, understanding roles, earnings, and compliance is key.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Becoming a financial advisor isn’t just about crunching numbers—it’s about navigating regulations, building trust, and offering solutions that resonate with clients.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less