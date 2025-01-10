Want to be a financial advisor? Here’s how

How difficult is it to run daily operations?

MFDs face the least compliance burden when it comes to onboarding clients and maintaining records. They are required to maintain transaction data, which is typically managed through the platforms they use for transactions. Additionally, MFDs must complete basic risk profiling—often through a simple questionnaire—before selling a mutual fund to a client. If an MFD reaches a certain scale, the Association of Mutual Funds in India conducts additional due diligence on their processes.