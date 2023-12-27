Financial Awareness Soars: Over 40% Indians regularly monitor their credit scores, reveals survey
Moneyview survey underscores that over 40% of respondents perform monthly checks on their credit scores. Additionally, users are actively seeking loans to meet their aspirations and needs, demonstrating a general desire to stay informed about their creditworthiness.
Moneyview has just revealed findings from its latest survey, offering insights into the changing dynamics of credit score awareness and financial preferences. The 2023 Consumer Credit Survey gathered responses from a diverse range of individuals, offering valuable perspectives on credit behaviours, loan aspirations, and the pivotal factors shaping financial decision-making.