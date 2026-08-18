Financial constraints a major challenge in narrowing DA gap with central govt employees, says Tripura FM

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that financial constraints is a major challenge to narrowing the dearness allowance (DA) gap for state employees and pensioners when compared to their central government counterparts, PTI reported.

“The state government has a target to reduce the gap in DA between state government employees and central government staffers, but financial constraints remain a major challenge,” Roy told reporters in Agartala on Monday, 17 August.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha has been discussing how to arrange funds to release DA and reduce the gap. We have already taken up the issue with the authorities concerned,” he added.

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What is the DA gap for Tripura govt employees? Tripura has close to 60,000 state government employees on payroll and about 40,000 retirees eligible for pension benefits, according to the report.

Tripura state government employees receive 41% DA at present, compared with 60% for central employees. The gap is of 19 percentage points, it added.

‘Assistance from Centre has been discontinued’ According to the finance minister, monetary assistance from the Centre — around ₹4,000 crore, which used to be received annually, has been discontinued. This has increased burden on the state government's finances, he added.

“Not only Tripura, but the revenue gap fund has also been discontinued for all states in the country. The 16th Finance Commission has advised states to increase their own revenue to meet non-plan expenditure,” Roy said.

He added that the state government had not imposed new taxes on residents over the past eight years and released DA in a systematic manner.

What is DA and DR, why are they important? DA and DR are a percentage of basic salary aimed at mitigating the rising cost of living for government employees and pensioners. Reviewed twice a year, new announcements are usually made annually in March and October, with rollouts in July the same year and January in the next year.

As a component of basic salary, it impacts increase in base pay and further affects the other components of compensation, such as provident fund contributions, pension, allowances, gratuity, and more. Thus, higher DA, especially given DA merger demands, could lead to a substantial and automatic increase in overall pay and, consequently, in the other dependent allocations.

More than 1 crore individuals, comprising nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA and DR hikes.

Sikkim increases DA, DR by 2%, arrears by Dashain Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on 15 August said the state has hiked DA for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 2% each, with effect from 1 January 2026, as per another PTI report.

Speaking at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Tamang said the arrears will be paid before Dashain 2026. The religious festival will be celebrated from 11 to 21 October, this year.

Earlier in April, the Union Finance Ministry announced a 2% DA and DR hike for all central government employees and pensioners and increased the component from 58% to 60% of basic salary, with effect from 1 January 2026. Since then, various state governments have also increased salaries in order to close gaps in payment with the Centre, including West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

In the following months, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) announced revised DA and DR for workmen and officer employees across levels for the months of May, June and July 2026. It hiked basic salaries between ₹48,000 and ₹1,17,000 and DA from ₹435 to ₹1,050. Later, the Indian Railways also announced a 2% DA and DR hike for its personnel.