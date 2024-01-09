Financial decisions, diversity of views and the role of investment advisers
The views available in public domain are mostly global in nature and does not account for the general and cultural preferences of an investor.
Investors are inundated with an unprecedented volume of data that does not necessarily help them in making sound investment decisions. The views available in public domain are mostly global in nature and does not account for the general and cultural preferences of an investor. This is further skewed by biases, leading to a lack of diversity in input and instead fostering overconfidence. Cognitive biases are systematic mistakes that affect the way investors reason, evaluate, remember, and make untimely decisions.