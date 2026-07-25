Financial freedom at 32, but at what cost? The ₹4.5 crore health warning

A ₹4.5 crore investment corpus at 32 would usually be counted as a financial success story. But the entire achievement can feel incomplete if it comes at the cost of poor health.

Recently, in a LinkedIn post, investment adviser Abhishek Kumar shared the story of a 32-year-old who spent seven years moving from a salaried job to building his own consultancy. Along the way, he accumulated a substantial portfolio through mutual funds, stocks and fixed deposits.

“But here's what he admitted: the allocation was never the problem.”

The problem was everything outside the portfolio.

The 32-year-old reportedly skipped meals, exercised little and routinely worked until after 2 am. He treated his health like a tax filing. Something he can always defer—after the next professional milestone, the next revenue target or the next investment goal.

Then came the diagnosis. He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hypertension. “Freedom didn't arrive as a feeling. It arrived as a number in an app in the same week as a diagnosis,” Kumar added

The cost of postponing health For young professionals, long working hours can seem like a temporary sacrifice. Sleep can wait. Exercise can wait. A health check-up can wait.

The problem is that these “temporary” compromises can become habits. And unlike a badly performing investment, health cannot always be repaired simply by reallocating resources.

Your biggest asset may not be in your portfolio So audit your time like you audit your portfolio. If 0% is allocated to your body, you're not diversified. You're exposed, he adds

“Wealth is a multiplier, but health is the base. Multiply anything by zero and you know what you get.”

How social media reacted The post sparked a discussion on LinkedIn, with several users noting that health is essentially a form of financial risk management. One commenter described personal capacity as the most overlooked concentration risk because income, decision-making ability and business performance can all depend on a person's health.

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