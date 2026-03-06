Debt by a thousand cuts: How silent EMIs are killing your financial freedom

Silent EMIs are the monthly payments we commit to without much thought about their impact on our household income. Over the past decade these have included mobile phone bills, broadband connections, gym memberships, and so on. These have now expanded to include streaming subscriptions, cloud storage, premium memberships, and even smartphone EMIs. You feel that a small amount such as ₹99 or ₹499 will do no harm. But put together, these can eat up a considerable portion of your income without you realising it.