Debt by a thousand cuts: How silent EMIs are killing your financial freedom

Ra Ma. Palaniappan
4 min read6 Mar 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Silent EMIs are the monthly payments we commit to without much thought about their impact on our household income.
Summary
Beyond major loans, a growing web of small, automated, and often overlooked recurring expenses is quietly eroding the savings and financial flexibility of Indian households.

While most Indian households meticulously track their primary loans and repayment schedules to avoid the fallout of a default, a different category of spending often goes unnoticed. These are the ‘silent EMIs’ — recurring monthly payments that are individually small and scattered. Because they lack the immediate weight of a major loan, they are easy to overlook, yet their cumulative impact on a household's financial health is immensely powerful.

Silent EMIs are the monthly payments we commit to without much thought about their impact on our household income. Over the past decade these have included mobile phone bills, broadband connections, gym memberships, and so on. These have now expanded to include streaming subscriptions, cloud storage, premium memberships, and even smartphone EMIs. You feel that a small amount such as 99 or 499 will do no harm. But put together, these can eat up a considerable portion of your income without you realising it.

Just another form of debt

Perceptions about borrowing have changed dramatically over the past couple of decades. From visiting a bank several times to a simple tap of your smartphone, getting a loan has become much easier. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, outstanding credit card balances have crossed 2.8 trillion, having grown at double-digit rates in recent years.

Several small-ticket spends such as food orders, online shopping and entertainment purchases have contributed to this growth. We look at each transaction separately and convince ourselves that the amount is too small to worry about. We rarely even recognize these as debts.

That is exactly what makes these silent EMIs dangerous. They do not look like a loan or make you feel like you are borrowing, but they behave exactly like a loan. Like loans, they are recurring, binding, and draining.

Why do silent EMIs go unnoticed?

We sign up to several silent EMIs because of the way our mind interprets spending. 5,000 looks like a huge amount, but 499 a month feels light. We think of money in terms of ‘per month’ and not ‘per year.’

Three simple behavioral patterns can make these tiny commitments grow:

  • Normalizing small spends: It’s easy to spend 99, 249 or 499 at a time. But 10 such commitments can add up several thousand rupees every month.
  • Automatic renewals: We are in the automation era, so most of these silent EMIs are automated and machine-managed. Regulations permit small, recurring payments without requiring fresh approvals every time. This convenience also reduces our awareness and alertness.
  • Illusion of affordability: A 80,000 phone looks expensive. However, 2,000 per month looks affordable. The focus immediately shifts from actual cost to ease of payment.

What do silent EMIs look like?

To illustrate this,let us consider a typical middle-class family in a metro city. Their monthly silent EMIs could look like this:

  • Streaming subscriptions: 1,200
  • Mobile and internet: 2,000
  • Cloud storage and app subscriptions: 300
  • Gym + trainer fees: 2,000
  • Smartphone EMI: 2,000

These alone add up to 7,500 a month or 90,000 a year.

The RBI’s latest household financial data shows that the average Indian household saves only about 5-6% of its income. Silent EMIs erode your earnings silently, making your long-term goals harder to achieve. The money that you could use to build your future is instead funding conveniences, entertainment and luxury items that merely look affordable.

With too many fixed EMIs, families have less freedom to make financial decisions. Investing during market dips, taking a small break, switching jobs, or even switching your salary account from one bank to another becomes harder.

How to escape the silent EMI trap

The solution does not come from earning more, but from awareness, literacy, and discipline.

  • Audit your subscriptions: Check your bank statements, UPI transactions and credit card statements and cancel everything that you have not used for the last two months.
  • Buy one, leave one: If you add a new subscription, cancel an old one. Trade-offs are essential to responsibly manage the resources available to you.
  • Set limits for EMIs: It may be too difficult to eliminate EMIs immediately. To make things easier, set a limit to your EMIs — including silent ones — such as 10% of your income.
  • Change your mindset: When most of your salary or profits go into servicing EMIs, you can feel trapped. Reducing silent EMIs is not about sacrifice. It is about gaining your freedom with clarity. With few or no monthly commitments, you will have more control, more savings, and most, importantly, more confidence.

Silent EMIs not only clutter our finances but also our minds. Financial freedom does not start with big decisions. It starts with awareness. Knowing where every 199 or 499 goes. When we minimise or eliminate silent EMIs, our money can finally start working for us.

Ra Ma. Palaniappan is the author of Zero EMI.

