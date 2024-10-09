Money
How this biker is riding on the road to financial freedom
Anil Poste 7 min read 09 Oct 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Summary
- Venkatesh Swaminathan navigated the path to financial freedom with his early savings habit and pivotal mentorship. The avid biker speaks about the strategies that helped him build a diversified investment portfolio—complete with a travel fund.
Achieving financial freedom is a dream for many, but it requires discipline, planning, and guidance to make that dream a reality. Mint recently spoke with Venkatesh Swaminathan, an IT professional based in Bengaluru, who has successfully navigated his way to financial independence—from starting his career with a strong savings habit to meeting a financial advisor who transformed his outlook on financial planning.
