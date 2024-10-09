How this biker is riding on the road to financial freedom

While Swaminathan now has the financial freedom to retire, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of taking on new projects or roles. However, any decision to return to work would be driven by passion rather than necessity. “I’m open to taking on a new role but it would have to be something that aligns with my values and allows me the flexibility I desire," he says. His primary motivation would be to continue learning and contributing, potentially by mentoring others. However, he remains mindful of not disrupting the financial strategies he and Kaliappan have carefully implemented.