Financial goals and the buckets of investing

Investing cannot be ‘one strategy fits all approach’. One approach that has gained popularity in recent years is the ‘bucket’ strategy. This involves dividing investments into different categories or buckets based on various factors. Each of the buckets represent a specific financial goal and time horizon. The number of buckets and their allocation will vary depending on an individual’s financial circumstances, risk tolerance and financial goals. Three common buckets are based on financial objectives that address short-term savings, medium-term goals, and long-term retirement investments.