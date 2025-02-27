Set clear goals to turn your financial wishes into real wealth. Here's how.
- Understanding exactly what you are working towards can be the difference between aimless saving and strategic wealth-building. Read on to learn about a five-point framework that makes it easy to set specific, measurable goals.
Goal-setting in wealth management is akin to charting a course for a journey. Without a clear destination, you may find yourself adrift among various financial options, potentially missing opportunities or taking unnecessary risks. However, simply setting goals is not enough. You also need to plan well to achieve these goals and build actual wealth. As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said, “A goal without a plan is just a wish."