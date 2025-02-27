Set clear goals to turn your financial wishes into real wealth. Here's how.

Goal-setting in wealth management is akin to charting a course for a journey. Without a clear destination, you may find yourself adrift among various financial options, potentially missing opportunities or taking unnecessary risks. However, simply setting goals is not enough. You also need to plan well to achieve these goals and build actual wealth. As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said, “A goal without a plan is just a wish."

By setting clear goals, you can be disciplined with your money, savings and investments. Here is why setting goals is crucial for wealth management and how you can go about it.

Why is setting goals important?

Setting goals provides you with a clear sense of purpose. Instead of simply accumulating wealth without direction, goals help you understand exactly what you are working towards. This clarity can be the difference between aimless saving and strategic wealth-building.

You need to understand that different financial goals often require different levels of risk tolerance. By setting specific goals, you can better assess how much risk you’re willing to take for each objective. For instance, short-term goals like saving for a down payment on a house may require a more conservative approach, while long-term goals like retirement planning might allow for more aggressive investment strategies.

Goals also serve as benchmarks against which you can measure your financial performance. Regular evaluation of progress towards goals allows you to determine if your current strategies are effective or need adjustments. This instils discipline in your investment approach and prevents you from making impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations.

How can you set goals to build wealth?

The first in goal planning is to understand and categorise your financial goals based on their time horizon.

Once you’ve identified your goals, the next step is to be more precise about how and when you wish to achieve them.

For this, you can adopt the SMART framework. Your goals must be Specific (I want to save ₹15 lakhs for my child’s higher education), Measurable (I aim to increase my investment portfolio by 12% this year), Achievable (I will save 20% of my monthly income for my house down payment), Relevant (I will invest in socially responsible funds that match my ethical standards), and Time-bound (I will clear all my credit card debt in 18 months).

This approach can help you plan your goals and give you the confidence you need to achieve them.

Be flexible when setting goals

While setting concrete goals is important, it’s equally crucial to be flexible. Financial markets and personal circumstances can change rapidly, and your goals and investment strategies should reflect this. Your goal-setting process should include regular reviews and adjustments based on life changes (marriage, children, change of career, etc).

Also, when setting goals, it is important to consider not only the time horizon but also asset allocation. Your success depends on how well you choose assets based on your risk tolerance. This also changes with age and personal circumstances.

Whether you’re a young professional dreaming of early retirement or a family planning for your children’s future, goals serve as your compass. As a popular quote goes, “Financial fitness is not a pipe dream or a state of mind. It’s a reality if you are willing to pursue it and embrace it."

Conclusion

As you embark on your financial journey in 2025, the importance of setting goals cannot be overstated. Think of achieving your goals as repeating fruits tomorrow for which you need to plant the seeds today. With consistency and discipline, you can achieve your goals and build wealth. What you need is strategic planning and sound execution.

Atul Shinghal is founder & CEO of Scripbox.