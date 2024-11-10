The hidden costs of family financial dependence—and how to strike a balance
Summary
- Are you trapped in a cycle of family financial dependence? Family financial enmeshment can silently drain your resources and hinder your dreams. Learn how you can break free, set boundaries, and achieve financial independence without compromising family ties.
In India, family is often seen as the core unit of social and financial security. Families frequently pool their resources to meet collective financial needs. While this approach strengthens family bonds, it can also give rise to financial enmeshment—a situation where the lines between individual and family finances become blurred. Financial enmeshment can lead to a lack of autonomy, particularly among younger members, and strain financial relationships across generations.