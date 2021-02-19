Financial independence is crucial amid job losses

“We continued with the aggressive hybrid funds as it has returns similar to a large-cap scheme and volatility is low. Part of his debt investment is in an arbitrage scheme as Sharma is young and doesn’t have kids. As his priorities change, he may need to alter the portfolio, which is equally distributed between equity and debt. Arbitrage funds are more tax-efficient than debt funds while returns are in the same range as short-duration schemes," said Padiyar.