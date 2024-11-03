Financial investment ideas: Need innovation in product and packaging
Summary
- There is a difference between financial investment products and other conventional products we consume.
There is a fundamental difference between financial investment products and other conventional products we consume. Investments have no ‘product’ with a look and feel. You are sacrificing your current consumption, expecting to get back a higher amount in future. An investment ‘product’ is created by a manufacturer through the brochure/other literature, and the terms are formalized in the offer document. The higher amount of money you get back in future is known by various terms–capital appreciation (equity and gold), interest (bonds) and rent (real estate).