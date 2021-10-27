Financial literacy is important for wealth creation

The average worker is a small cog in a mind-numbingly large wheel called the economy. From year to year, workers earn, spend and save with no thinking time. For many workers, data show that the money saved sits idle, many times, in a bank deposit or an insurance policy that promises a “return". Awareness that money is capital and that it can grow faster is low. Often, this increase is significant. Multiple times higher, compared to what the average “hard worker" would have ever imagined. As the great economist and thinker Adam Smith said, “money makes (more) money". What many savers fail to understand is ways in which money can earn money. People try stock punts, lotteries and all kinds of illegal quick fixes. Despite known massive failures, success stories become deeply entrenched in the social lore.