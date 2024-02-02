Financial literacy key to solving insurance complaint issues, says Shilpa Arora of Insurance Samadhan
Before filing an insurance claim, individuals must confirm whether a specific clause or incident is covered by their policy or not.
Policyholders must identify their financial standing first and then proceed to assess their coverage needs, especially what they deem adequate to meet their future financial obligations. For this to be effective, they must understand the purpose of insurance and the merit of different coverages, says Shilpa Arora, Co-founder & COO, Insurance Samadhan.