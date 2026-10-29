Financial planning beyond mutual funds: 6 checks every investor should review annually to secure long-term goals

Investing in mutual funds is only one part of managing personal finances. A portfolio may be performing well while an investor carries expensive debt, has gaps in insurance cover, holds idle cash or lacks a clear plan to fund major expenses. Reviewing investments alone may not reveal these weaknesses.

A 2026 report by 1 Finance, What Personalised Financial Advice Is Actually Worth, identifies six areas that investors should review as part of their financial planning: estate planning, liabilities, investments, income and expenses, insurance, and tax. The report argues that financial advice should address a household’s overall financial position, rather than focus only on investment returns.

An annual review of these six areas can help investors identify gaps, organise financial priorities and keep long-term goals on track.

1. Estate planning: Are your will and nominations up to date? Investors should review whether their will reflects their current wishes and whether nominations across financial accounts and insurance policies are accurate. Marriage, the birth of a child, a death in the family or changes in asset ownership can make an earlier plan outdated.

The 1 Finance report identifies will drafting, succession planning and nomination reviews as important parts of financial planning. It also highlights the need to revisit arrangements after major life events.

Investors should check who is named in relevant accounts and policies and whether their estate plan reflects how they want assets to be passed on. A portfolio review focused only on fund selection may overlook these issues.

2. Liabilities: Are your loans and debt costs manageable? An annual review should examine outstanding loan balances, interest rates, EMIs and the burden of repayments on household cash flow.

The report identifies high-cost debt, unnecessary borrowing and loan structuring as areas where financial planning can make a difference. It also highlights monitoring the relationship between EMIs and systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions.

Investors should assess whether expensive debt can be reduced, whether a proposed loan fits their cash flow and whether prepayment makes sense for their circumstances. The right choice depends on individual needs. Someone with irregular income, for instance, may need to preserve sufficient cash reserves rather than use available savings to close a loan immediately.

3. Investments: Does your portfolio match your goals? Investors should review their asset allocation, fund costs, concentration risks and the purpose of each investment. Holding several mutual fund schemes does not necessarily mean a portfolio is well diversified or aligned with long-term goals.

The report identifies reducing mutual fund total expense ratios, consolidating overlapping schemes, reviewing insurance-linked investment products and rebalancing portfolios as potential areas for improvement. It also highlights retirement planning and deciding which goals need to be funded first.

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An annual review should assess whether investments remain suitable for the investor’s goals and time horizon. Investors should also examine whether recent market performance is influencing their decisions at the expense of their long-term plan.

4. Income and expenses: Is your cash flow supporting your goals? A financial plan must account for how much a household earns, spends and saves, rather than focusing only on the value of its investments.

The report identifies emergency fund sizing, planning for large expenses and addressing idle savings as important considerations. It also highlights coordinating EMIs and SIPs, timing fixed-deposit renewals and preserving regular investments when financial pressure rises.

Investors should check whether their savings can cover unexpected expenses, whether upcoming payments have been planned for and whether lifestyle spending is rising. They should also assess whether their current savings rate is sufficient to fund future goals.

5. Insurance: Does your cover match your life stage? Insurance needs can change as responsibilities grow. Marriage, children, a home loan or changes in family income can affect the level of protection a household needs.

The report identifies insurance gap analysis, reviewing cover as life circumstances change, monitoring renewals and tracking policy maturities as key areas of financial planning. It also flags the need to reassess older policies and unnecessary riders.

Investors should check whether their existing cover remains appropriate, whether important risks are unprotected and whether they understand their policies’ terms and benefits. The objective is to align insurance with financial needs, rather than simply accumulate more policies.

6. Tax: Are you planning ahead rather than reacting at year-end? Tax planning should be reviewed throughout the year, rather than left until the filing deadline. Investors should examine whether their tax arrangements remain appropriate for their income, investments and financial goals.

The report highlights tax-loss harvesting, tax-efficient fixed-deposit choices, claiming eligible deductions, tracking advance-tax payments and following up on tax deducted at source (TDS) as areas that may need attention. It also identifies retirement-account structuring and planning around property transactions as relevant considerations.

An annual review can help investors identify documentation gaps, track tax obligations and assess the tax implications of planned transactions before acting.

Look beyond portfolio returns The 1 Finance report frames financial advice around four dimensions: correcting existing problems, planning for goals, helping investors make better decisions and monitoring their finances over time. Its central argument is that the value of financial planning cannot be assessed by investment performance alone.