What parents of specially abled children must know about insurance, taxes

Another important task is to get the legal guardianship certificate when the child turns 18 (if medically unfit to make independent decisions). Solanki says parents like Vikas Arya should consider opening an individual bank account for their specially abled adult children, where one of the parents can be the legal guardian to conduct operations on their behalf. "Parents are natural legal guardians for minors. The legal guardianship certificate ensures they continue being so even after the child turns 18," Solanki says.