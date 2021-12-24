Financial planning for an young individual earning 5 lakh per year

With increasing costs of medical treatment, it is very important to have adequate health insurance. Buy health insurance even if your present employer provides one as it may happen that when you switch your job the new employer may not provide it. If you buy the health insurance then, it may not cover any pre existing diseases for next three to four years. The amount of health insurance you need depends on which city you live in and your social status. Medical treatment in metro cities is costlier than in smaller places so the amount of health insurance cover you need to buy will depend vary. If the employer covers your parents as well in office policy, earmark that policy for your parents as it covers pre existing disease from day one. You need to buy a health insurance policy of minimum of Rs. 5 lakhs which will cost you around Rs. 7500/- annually. Buy a separate policy for your parents also of adequate amount.