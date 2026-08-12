Your child may rewrite their future. Can your financial plan keep up?

Ravi Kumar TV
5 min read12 Aug 2026, 02:53 PM IST
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The journey of parenting is unpredictable, as children may not follow the paths parents envision. (Pixabay)
Summary
Children may change careers, dreams and ambitions as they grow. The real purpose of long-term investing isn't to fund one future, but to give them the financial freedom to choose their own.

"Your child will study mechanical engineering and then start a yoga studio. Get ready for life's surprises with long-term SIPs."

I smiled, not because it was a clever advertisement, but because it made me pause and think.

As a parent, it struck a chord. My daughter, now 22, recently graduated in Industrial Design. Watching her discover her own interests and build a path that is uniquely hers has been one of the most rewarding experiences as a parent. At the same time, my 14-year-old son eats, sleeps and breathes football. Ask him today what he wants to do in life, and the answer comes instantly. But will that still be his dream ten years from now? I honestly don't know.

And that's perfectly okay.

That airport advertisement stayed with me long after I boarded the flight. Not because it was talking about SIPs, but because it was talking about something much bigger.

Also Read | Why stopping a SIP early can make you lose out on its real benefit

As parents, we spend years thinking about our children's future. We discuss schools, colleges, careers and opportunities. We want to give them every possible advantage in life. Yet if there's one thing life has taught me, it's this: children are wonderfully unpredictable.

Perhaps our role as parents isn't to predict who they will become. Perhaps our role is simply to make sure that money never limits who they can become.

That thought led me to a bigger question. If the future of our children is becoming increasingly difficult to predict, shouldn't our planning evolve too?

A changing future

Twenty years ago, very few parents imagined careers like AI specialist, UX designer, sustainability consultant, content creator or drone pilot. Today, they are all real professions.

Twenty years from now, many of the jobs our children will pursue probably haven't even been invented yet. Technology will change. Industries will evolve. Entire professions will emerge while others quietly disappear. That makes parenting both exciting and humbling.

We can teach values. We can nurture curiosity. We can encourage discipline and resilience. But we cannot predict the world our children will eventually step into.

And that's exactly why true wealth planning matters more than ever.

Planning for surprises

Every parent asks familiar questions.

Which school is the best? Which college should they attend? Which career will offer stability? They're all important questions.

But speak to parents whose children are now in their twenties or thirties, and you'll hear a common theme. Very few children end up following the exact script their parents imagined.

Also Read | You can invest in direct mutual funds for your child. Here's how.

Some change careers. Some study abroad. Some start businesses. Some discover a passion they never knew they had. Some choose purpose over pay. Some redefine what success means altogether.

That's not uncertainty to fear. That's life unfolding exactly as it should.

This is where I believe many parents unknowingly ask the wrong question. Instead of asking, "What career should my child choose?" perhaps we should ask, "Will money ever stop my child from choosing the career they truly want?"

That single question changes the entire purpose of investing.

The freedom to choose

True Wealth Planning is no longer about funding engineering, medicine or an MBA. It becomes about creating options.

Because the greatest gift we can give our children isn't a predetermined career. It's the freedom to build one on their own terms.

When people think about investing for children, they usually think about paying college fees.

I think it's much bigger than that. Every investment you make today quietly expands your child's choices tomorrow. It means that if they receive an opportunity to study overseas, you're prepared. If they decide to pursue research instead of a corporate job, finances won't become the deciding factor. If they dream of building a company, working in the arts or following a less conventional path, they'll have the confidence to explore it.

Your investments won't decide your child's future. But they can ensure that money doesn't decide it either.

As investment planners, we spend a lot of time talking about returns, asset allocation and the power of compounding. They're all important. But some of the greatest returns you'll ever earn will never appear on an account statement. They'll appear years later.

When your daughter chooses a profession she genuinely loves instead of the one she simply feels she can afford. When your son follows a passion without wondering whether finances will allow it. When your children make decisions based on conviction instead of financial pressure.

Those are returns that no performance chart can ever measure.

Also Read | Why children are quietly becoming their parents’ financial managers

A lesson from children

When my daughter was ten, I couldn't have accurately predicted the young lady she would become at twenty-two. I doubt I can predict where my son will be ten years from now either.

As parents, we often feel we should have all the answers. But perhaps that's never been our responsibility.

Our responsibility is to give our children strong values, unwavering support and, wherever possible, the financial freedom to discover their own path.

Because life has a wonderful habit of taking us to places we never planned.

As I got up to board my flight that day, I realised that the advertisement had stayed with me not because it was selling a mutual fund, but because it had quietly asked every parent a profound question.

What exactly are we preparing our children for?

A degree? A profession? Or a lifetime of choices?

Perhaps the greatest act of true wealth planning is not helping our children become someone we imagined. It is giving them the freedom to become the person they discover.

Because true wealth isn't about preparing your child for one future. It's about preparing them for any future.

So let me leave you with one question. Your child has dreams today. They may have very different dreams tomorrow. Will your financial plan give them the freedom to pursue either?

Plan well. Live better.

Ravi Kumar TV, co-founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services

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