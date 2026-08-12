Your child may rewrite their future. Can your financial plan keep up?

As a parent, it struck a chord. My daughter, now 22, recently graduated in Industrial Design. Watching her discover her own interests and build a path that is uniquely hers has been one of the most rewarding experiences as a parent. At the same time, my 14-year-old son eats, sleeps and breathes football. Ask him today what he wants to do in life, and the answer comes instantly. But will that still be his dream ten years from now? I honestly don't know.