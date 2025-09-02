I was fired in 2023 and unemployed for two years. Mutual funds and a good RIA helped me survive.
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 8 min read 02 Sep 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Summary
Having built a mutual fund corpus with 10 years of systematic investments, Abhishek Ghate was able to navigate this difficult period with no financial hardship. He even bought a house while unemployed.
Twenty-one. That’s how many times Abhishek Ghate checked his portfolio in a single week.
