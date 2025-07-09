My income is irregular. How can I structure my finances and meet my money goals?

Alpa Shah
Published9 Jul 2025, 05:14 PM IST
I’m a 42-year-old woman who runs a boutique design studio in Bengaluru. My income is irregular—it depends on projects—but I average around 1.5–2 lakh a month. I’ve never had a formal financial plan, but I now want to get serious. My goals include building a retirement corpus (I don’t have EPF), buying a small weekend home in 8-10 years, and securing health and life insurance. I also want to reduce my tax burden. I have 6 lakh in savings and invest 20,000 a month in mutual funds, mostly equity. How should I structure my money more intentionally, given the income volatility?

– Smita R., Bengaluru

Thank you for this honest and timely question. As a woman entrepreneur with irregular income, you’re not alone. The good news is, with some structure, you can turn this income irregularity into a financial strength.

Step 1: Stabilise your monthly flow

Start by treating yourself as both employer and employee. Fix a monthly ‘salary’, say 1.2 lakh, that you pay yourself from your project income. This helps regularise your expenses, SIPs and savings, while the remaining income can be reserved for bonuses, emergency padding, or short-term goals.

Step 2: Weekend home in 8-10 years

For a long-term, tangible goal like this, you’ll need both discipline and appropriate asset allocation.

Create a goal-specific SIP of 25,000/month (you can stagger it).

Use balanced advantage or multi-asset mutual funds for this goal to absorb market ups and downs.

Don’t depend entirely on equity—this is a 10-year horizon, not 25.

Step 3: Retirement corpus

Without EPF or employer contributions, you are your own pension plan.

Open a National Pension System account for dual benefit: disciplined retirement planning and extra tax deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) ( 50,000 over and above 80C).

Increase your SIPs slowly in index or flexicap equity funds earmarked for retirement.

Your current 20,000 a month SIP is a good start. Over time, scale it to 30–35% of your monthly income.

Step 4: Insurance

As an entrepreneur, insurance isn’t optional, it’s essential.

Buy a term plan ( 1 crore+) if you haven’t already—pure protection, no frills.

Buy a comprehensive health policy, preferably with maternity or critical illness cover since self-employed people lack employer-provided safety nets.

Step 5: Tax optimisation

Max out Section 80C using ELSS mutual funds or PPF.

Use NPS for an additional 50,000 deduction under 80CCD(1B).

If your studio is registered, consider professional expense deductions to reduce your taxable income.

Work with a CA annually to ensure you’re not missing out on HRA, standard deductions, or business-linked tax breaks.

Final thought

You don’t need a fixed salary to build wealth—you just need a fixed approach. Prioritise financial systems over perfection. With consistency and clarity, even fluctuating income can help you fund a secure, abundant life.

Alpa Shah is a chartered wealth manager.

