My income is irregular. How can I structure my finances and meet my money goals?

Thank you for this honest and timely question. As a woman entrepreneur with irregular income, you’re not alone. The good news is, with some structure, you can turn this income irregularity into a financial strength.
Start by treating yourself as both employer and employee. Fix a monthly ‘salary’, say ₹1.2 lakh, that you pay yourself from your project income. This helps regularise your expenses, SIPs and savings, while the remaining income can be reserved for bonuses, emergency padding, or short-term goals.
For a long-term, tangible goal like this, you’ll need both discipline and appropriate asset allocation.
Create a goal-specific SIP of ₹25,000/month (you can stagger it).
Use balanced advantage or multi-asset mutual funds for this goal to absorb market ups and downs.
Don’t depend entirely on equity—this is a 10-year horizon, not 25.
Without EPF or employer contributions, you are your own pension plan.
Open a National Pension System account for dual benefit: disciplined retirement planning and extra tax deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) ( ₹50,000 over and above 80C).
Increase your SIPs slowly in index or flexicap equity funds earmarked for retirement.
Your current ₹20,000 a month SIP is a good start. Over time, scale it to 30–35% of your monthly income.
As an entrepreneur, insurance isn’t optional, it’s essential.
Buy a term plan ( ₹1 crore+) if you haven’t already—pure protection, no frills.
Buy a comprehensive health policy, preferably with maternity or critical illness cover since self-employed people lack employer-provided safety nets.
Max out Section 80C using ELSS mutual funds or PPF.
Use NPS for an additional ₹50,000 deduction under 80CCD(1B).
If your studio is registered, consider professional expense deductions to reduce your taxable income.
Work with a CA annually to ensure you’re not missing out on HRA, standard deductions, or business-linked tax breaks.
You don’t need a fixed salary to build wealth—you just need a fixed approach. Prioritise financial systems over perfection. With consistency and clarity, even fluctuating income can help you fund a secure, abundant life.
Alpa Shah is a chartered wealth manager.
