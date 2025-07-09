My income is irregular. How can I structure my finances and meet my money goals?

I’m a 42-year-old woman who runs a boutique design studio in Bengaluru. My income is irregular—it depends on projects—but I average around ₹ 1.5–2 lakh a month. I’ve never had a formal financial plan, but I now want to get serious. My goals include building a retirement corpus (I don’t have EPF), buying a small weekend home in 8-10 years, and securing health and life insurance. I also want to reduce my tax burden. I have ₹ 6 lakh in savings and invest ₹ 20,000 a month in mutual funds, mostly equity. How should I structure my money more intentionally, given the income volatility? – Smita R., Bengaluru Thank you for this honest and timely question. As a woman entrepreneur with irregular income, you’re not alone. The good news is, with some structure, you can turn this income irregularity into a financial strength.

Step 1: Stabilise your monthly flow Start by treating yourself as both employer and employee. Fix a monthly ‘salary’, say ₹1.2 lakh, that you pay yourself from your project income. This helps regularise your expenses, SIPs and savings, while the remaining income can be reserved for bonuses, emergency padding, or short-term goals.

Step 2: Weekend home in 8-10 years For a long-term, tangible goal like this, you’ll need both discipline and appropriate asset allocation.

Create a goal-specific SIP of ₹25,000/month (you can stagger it).

Use balanced advantage or multi-asset mutual funds for this goal to absorb market ups and downs.

Don’t depend entirely on equity—this is a 10-year horizon, not 25.

Step 3: Retirement corpus Without EPF or employer contributions, you are your own pension plan.

Open a National Pension System account for dual benefit: disciplined retirement planning and extra tax deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) ( ₹50,000 over and above 80C).

Increase your SIPs slowly in index or flexicap equity funds earmarked for retirement.

Your current ₹20,000 a month SIP is a good start. Over time, scale it to 30–35% of your monthly income.

Step 4: Insurance As an entrepreneur, insurance isn’t optional, it’s essential.

Buy a term plan ( ₹1 crore+) if you haven’t already—pure protection, no frills.

Buy a comprehensive health policy, preferably with maternity or critical illness cover since self-employed people lack employer-provided safety nets.

Step 5: Tax optimisation Max out Section 80C using ELSS mutual funds or PPF.

Use NPS for an additional ₹50,000 deduction under 80CCD(1B).

If your studio is registered, consider professional expense deductions to reduce your taxable income.

Work with a CA annually to ensure you’re not missing out on HRA, standard deductions, or business-linked tax breaks.

Final thought You don’t need a fixed salary to build wealth—you just need a fixed approach. Prioritise financial systems over perfection. With consistency and clarity, even fluctuating income can help you fund a secure, abundant life.