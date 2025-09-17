With little job security, well-paid Indians in their 40s are treading a financial tightrope
Thousands of Indians in their late 30s and 40s are juggling monthly payments, their children’s education, and ageing parents' healthcare in a highly uncertain job market. Mint spoke to a few to find out what the experience has taught them.
When crude oil prices turned negative during the covid pandemic, 42-year-old Kunal Sharma (name changed on request), started planting mushrooms in his Gurugram flat to earn money. The father of two, whose mother was undergoing dialysis, worked for an oil company and was worried he would be laid off or face a salary cut when the firm started to cut costs.