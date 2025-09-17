When crude oil prices turned negative during the covid pandemic, 42-year-old Kunal Sharma (name changed on request), started planting mushrooms in his Gurugram flat to earn money. The father of two, whose mother was undergoing dialysis, worked for an oil company and was worried he would be laid off or face a salary cut when the firm started to cut costs.

In the end Shamra suffered a temporary pay cut, which wasn’t too bad considering his wife was also earning a salary. However, he gained valuable firsthand experience of the fragile job market.

Sharma is one of many Indians in their late 30s and 40s who are juggling monthly payments, their children’s education and ageing parents' healthcare in an uncertain job market. He pays ₹25,000 a month for the children’s education, and another ₹40,000 for the maid’s and driver’s salaries, apart from other household expenses. His mother's hospital expenses are covered by insurance.

Also Read | What happens to your bank account after two years of inactivity

“I was a specialist in my job but I was scared as I had no other skills outside my industry," said Sharma, who has been doing everything he can to soften the blow if he is ever laid off or gets a pay cut. He decided to learn new skills by enrolling in a programme run by Stanford University, which helped him transition from the oil industry to solar and new energy. He's now vice president of engineering and innovation at a conglomerate.

Despite bringing home a large paycheque, Sharma knows the vagaries of the job market all too well. “Layoffs are a function of the industry and the skills you have. You have to get both things right," he said.

He has bought two apartments in Gurugram using loans and rented them out to build a cushion in case the solar industry sees mass layoffs. Rent from these flats currently covers almost 30% of his expenses.

In this story, the third in Mint Money’s series on the evolving job market, we spoke to three people in their late 30s and 40s who are juggling EMIs, their children’s education, and ageing parents’ healthcare to find out how they’re navigating the bleak job market.

Create a buffer

Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager, has described the phase when a person turns 40 as the ‘midlife squeeze.’ In a video on his YouTube channel, he calls it the toughest part of life, which can make or break people as they have to juggle family and work.



Abhishek Kumar, a registered investment advisor and founder of Sahaj Money, said people in this age group must invest as much as possible, live within their means, and not take on too much liability to avoid falling apart after losing their job.

Though Gothi paused his SIPs, his wife continued hers, and their son started working in 2025 after completing engineering college, easing their financial burden. Although the new studio took some money out of his portfolio, his family's stocks and mutual funds portfolio has been net positive since he lost his job.

“I always wanted to open a studio but never got the time and bandwidth. When I got out of my job, I could do the thing that I always wanted to do. But this soul-searching could not have happened if my finances were not in order," said Gothi, adding the studio can now function on semi-autopilot. He's now looking for the right opportunity to re-enter the job market, this time with a passive income on the side. "If I hadn't planned well, I would have been forced to take any job that came my way, even if I didn't like it."

Harsh Roongta, a registered investment advisor and founder of Fee Only Investment Advisors, strongly recommends that people in their late 30s and 40s buy health insurance for their parents as hospital costs can soar. “If your employer offers insurance, take it even if it’s pricey, as claims are smoother and acceptance is guaranteed," he said, adding that consulting a financial advisor is also crucial at this stage.

Get an early start

Unlike others her age, Deepshikha Sharma, a 41-year-old public relations executive, isn’t too worried about being laid off even though she’s experienced it firsthand in 2024.

That’s because she has been saving and investing a part of her salary since she was 23, and has already built a large corpus. But that’s only one part of the equation. She also doesn’t have to pay rent as her husband bought the house they live in before they were married. Her in-laws are former air force officers and receive a pension.

However, Kumar of Sahaj money said not everyone has such a support system, so financial planning is crucial. The first step is analysing monthly cash flows to find ways to cut unnecessary expenditure, he said.

Employees in this age bracket should also make sure their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) details are corrected and up to date, especially when they shift jobs, he added. They should also buy a base and super top-up health insurance policy that’s separate from their employer health cover.

This is the third instalment of a Mint Money series on the evolving job market. Read the first two parts here and here.