How a Delhi-based businessman went gung-ho on mutual funds in his 50s

What about direct stock investment? The frenzy gets to people. Singh is no different. He often discusses stocks with Khurana, but he has made it clear that he does not recommend investing in stocks. "I had invested in Zomato at a level of ₹120, which gave me good returns. I do have a couple of other stocks, but I do not track them actively. It requires a great deal of self-control, but I manage it," he said.