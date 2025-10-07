Navigating a job loss isn't as hard as it seems, but you must start early
Suresh Sadagopan 4 min read 07 Oct 2025, 04:30 pm IST
Summary
Always start early and have a financial plan, so when the contingency strikes, you're prepared to sail the choppy waters.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The best time to mend the roof is when the sun is shining, not after the rains commence.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story