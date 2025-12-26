Market-first vs goal-first: Financial planning should start with required rate of return

When the stock market experiences a correction, investors do not panic because they focus on their long-term average returns. If their required return is 12% and they are currently sitting on 14%, they know they have a buffer. They could even see the market fall as an opportunity to rebalance and not run away. They are not trying to beat the benchmark index; they are trying to buy a house, fund a wedding or secure a retirement. As long as those goals are on track, the daily volatility of the Sensex is irrelevant.