Financial planning review: 6 steps to take at the end of the year
While doing your year-end financial planning review, adopt budgeting, maintain an emergency fund, buy life and health insurance, follow goal planning, do tax planning, and make a will.
December is here, and very soon, we will say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024. It is a good time to reflect on your financial planning journey by reviewing the past year's achievements and planning for the year ahead. You may take the following 6 steps for a smooth financial planning journey.