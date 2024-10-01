Money
Cancer is eating away at his body, but a financial plan keeps his dreams intact
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 8 min read 01 Oct 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Summary
- Naveen Fernandes, 62, used to cycle every day and run half marathons before he was diagnosed with inoperable cancer. But with careful financial planning he hopes to ensure a secure future for his wife and three daughters.
Time is a thief, and 62-year-old Naveen Fernandes feels its grip tightening. With stage IV cancer gradually consuming his body, he is not interested in a futile fight against the clock but in leaving a lasting legacy. As life inches towards its final chapter, the Bengaluru resident refuses to let cancer extinguish his dreams – rooted in hope, love and social commitments – as he crafts a financial road map to secure his family's future.
