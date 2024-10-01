Cancer is eating away at his body, but a financial plan keeps his dreams intact

After retirement, I was offered a monthly salary of more than ₹2 lakh to work part-time as the principal officer of an RIA firm. I had cleared the NISM (National Institute of Securities Markets) 10-A and 10-B exams. But instead I chose to give lectures at colleges, which I had always wanted to do. I ended up teaching finance at St. Joseph’s and later at Christ University for 10 years. Unfortunately, I had to stop three months ago because of my cancer. By the time I was 61, my family investments had compounded to ₹2.4 crore. I also receive ₹28,000 monthly rent from a 1BHK apartment.