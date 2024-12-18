Why you should track and monitor your investments

6. Succession planning

In India alone, over ₹2 trillion remains unclaimed across banks, investments, and insurance policies. This often happens because family members are unaware of these assets. Keeping all investments in one place can simplify matters for loved ones, making it easier for them to access critical information when needed. Good succession planning involves documenting investments and sharing details with family members to avoid unclaimed assets and help them understand your investment philosophy. In times of need, your family will be better prepared to manage these assets.