April 1 financial change LIVE Updates: From salary, PAN card to other changes you need to know about as new fiscal dawns

Changes from April 1 2026 LIVE: From 1 April 2026, several key financial changes in India are set to come into place. These include changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system and many more.

Several confirmed financial and regulatory changes will come into force across banking, fuel, taxation and travel. These changes will have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of individual citizens.

One of the biggest changes will be the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. Under this, several reforms have been announced and the document has been simplified.

The new act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’.

Another significant change will be the tightening of PAN rules.

The Indian Railways will now permit zero refund if tickets are cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Earlier, this timeline was 4 hours.

Follow for April 1 2026 financial changes LIVE updates on Mint.