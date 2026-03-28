April 1 financial change LIVE Updates: From salary, PAN card to other changes you need to know about as new fiscal dawns

Changes from April 1 2026 LIVE: From 1 April 2026, several key financial changes in India are set to come into place. These include changes in income tax and ITR filing norms, PAN application changes, revisions in LPG price, changes in railway ticket booking system and many more.
Several confirmed financial and regulatory changes will come into force across banking, fuel, taxation and travel. These changes will have a direct impact on the day-to-day lives of individual citizens.
One of the biggest changes will be the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. Under this, several reforms have been announced and the document has been simplified.
The new act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’.
Another significant change will be the tightening of PAN rules.
The Indian Railways will now permit zero refund if tickets are cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Earlier, this timeline was 4 hours.
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The Indian Railways removed location restrictions on counter ticket cancellations. Earlier, those with counter tickets were required to cancel tickets at the terminating station. Now, as per the new rules, passengers can cancel at any station counter.
Banks such as HDFC Bank will, from 1 April 2026, include UPI ATM withdrawals in the free limit. If you exceed five transactions, you will be charged ₹23 per transaction thereafter.
Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices are likely to be revised on 1 April. These charges might be revised to address the geopolitical challenges due to the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran.
Starting 1 April, 2026, the Indian Railways will make ticket cancelling rules tighter. There will be no refund if a confirmed ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before departure. Earlier, this timeline was four hours.
Earlier this month, the CBDT notified the rules for Income-tax Act, 2025. The Income-tax Rules, 2026 will operationalise the simplified direct tax legislation that was approved by Parliament last year and will come into effect from April 1.
From 1 April, Form 16 and Form 16A will be replaced by Form 130 and Form 131, respectively. This will come into effect after the new Income Tax Act implementation.
The new Income Tax Act will simplify the terminology and replace the slightly confusing ‘Assessment Year’ (AY) and ‘Previous Year’ (PY) with a single ‘Tax Year’. Along with this, there are a host of changes that will make the code more meaningful.
Until March 31, 2026, PAN applications could be made using only Aadhar. From April 1, 2026, applicants will need to submit extra documents, making this the last chance to apply through the simplified Aadhaar-based process.
One of the biggest changes will be the implementation of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. Several reforms have been announced under the new Act.
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Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.