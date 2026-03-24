Global crises are often marked by inflation, market volatility and job uncertainty—conditions that can unsettle even the most disciplined investors. While such disruptions are inherently unpredictable, a structured approach to personal finance can help you navigate them with confidence.
From budget to investments: A practical guide to navigating market uncertainty
SummaryWith inflation rising and markets turning volatile, financial discipline becomes critical. Here’s how to budget smarter, build buffers, manage debt and stay invested during uncertain times.
Global crises are often marked by inflation, market volatility and job uncertainty—conditions that can unsettle even the most disciplined investors. While such disruptions are inherently unpredictable, a structured approach to personal finance can help you navigate them with confidence.
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