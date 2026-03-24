From budget to investments: A practical guide to navigating market uncertainty

Raj Khosla
3 min read24 Mar 2026, 01:23 PM IST
logo
Building and maintaining a strong emergency fund should be a top priority. This buffer helps you manage unforeseen situations.
Summary
With inflation rising and markets turning volatile, financial discipline becomes critical. Here’s how to budget smarter, build buffers, manage debt and stay invested during uncertain times.

Global crises are often marked by inflation, market volatility and job uncertainty—conditions that can unsettle even the most disciplined investors. While such disruptions are inherently unpredictable, a structured approach to personal finance can help you navigate them with confidence.

These financial strategies can help you overcome potential challenges.

Budget check

One of the most important rules of financial health is keeping a close watch on your budget—especially in uncertain times. Start by separating essential expenses such as food, housing, transport and debt repayments from discretionary spending.

Once this is clear, identify areas where you can cut back or delay non-essential expenses. Postponing big-ticket spends like a new car or an international holiday can significantly ease financial stress and improve peace of mind.

Also Read | Is record-keeping becoming too onerous for taxpayers?

Emergency cushion

Building and maintaining a strong emergency fund should be a top priority. This buffer helps you manage unforeseen situations such as job loss or medical emergencies.

Aim to set aside at least three months’ worth of expenses, and up to six months if you are the sole breadwinner or work in a volatile industry. Start small if needed, and use bonuses, increments or tax refunds to steadily build this cushion.

Debt control

High-interest loans—especially revolving credit like credit cards—can become a major burden during a crisis. If you have multiple loans, consider consolidating them into a single fixed-rate loan to reduce costs and simplify repayments.

This disciplined approach can ease financial pressure and make your liabilities more manageable.

Stay invested

Market turbulence often tempts investors to exit, particularly when portfolios are under pressure. However, selling during downturns can lock in losses.

Staying invested through market cycles is often the wiser strategy. Diversification and periodic rebalancing can help reduce volatility and protect long-term returns. As the saying goes, never put all your eggs in one basket.

Also Read | The hidden costs of ‘cheap’ homes at bank auctions

Goal focus

A clear financial plan becomes even more critical during uncertain times. Creating “what if” scenarios can help you understand how market movements may impact your finances and prepare you accordingly.

This forward-looking approach ensures you remain aligned with your long-term goals despite short-term disruptions.

Smart allocation

The 50-30-20 rule offers a simple framework for managing money. Allocate 50% of your income to essentials such as housing and bills, up to 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings and investments.

This structure helps maintain balance even during periods of economic stress.

Insurance cover

Adequate health and term life insurance are essential safeguards. They protect you from large, unexpected expenses and prevent the need to dip into long-term savings during emergencies.

Automate habits

Automating savings and debt payments reduces the risk of missed deadlines and removes emotional decision-making. It ensures consistency and helps avoid penalties.

Also Read | Why asset allocation matters—and how multi-asset funds can help?

Avoid new debt

Taking on fresh loans for non-essential purchases—such as gadgets or vacations—can worsen financial strain during uncertain periods. Limiting new liabilities is key to staying financially stable.

Skill upgrade

Investing in new skills can improve job security and open up opportunities, especially in a volatile employment environment.

You cannot control the global market situation, but you can indeed discipline your own behaviour, by limiting expenses and increasing savings.

Raj Khosla is the founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics