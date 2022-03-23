Here are the financial tasks you must complete before 31 March

The last date to file income tax return for assessment year 2021-22 was 31 December 2021. Taxpayers who defaulted on this got a three-month window to file a belated ITR. The penalty for a belated ITR is ₹1,000 for incomes below ₹5 lakh and ₹5,000 for others. For those who have tax due below ₹1 lakh, they have to pay 1% monthly interest beginning January this year, whereas in cases where the tax liability is over ₹1 lakh, the interest will be charged from August 2021 onwards, i.e., right after the original ITR filing deadline of 31 July 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}