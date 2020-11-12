Financial vision and values can help you remain committed to your goals

When I look back at my financial life, two things that helped me on my journey to financial freedom were my financial values and financial vision. Very often, I find investors wanting financial independence but are unable to define it. Further, the few who do have structured financial plans are not able to keep up with their goals. With short-term requirements occupying mind space, it is easy to get distracted from your financial plan. While investors focus on quantifying goals and deciding the “best" investments to make, I believe that financial values, commitment and vision have been the backbone of my financial journey, even though they were there subconsciously. Hence, I would highly recommend investors to figure these aspects before jumping into trending investments.