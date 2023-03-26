Fincare SFB announces attractive FD rates, offers 9.01% to senior citizens and 8.41% to others2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The interest rate varies from 3% to 8.41% for normal individuals, and from 3.60% to 9.01% for senior citizens for tenures starting from 7 days to a maximum of 84 months.
Fincare Small Finance Bank will be offering an attractive interest rate of 9.01% to senior citizens, and 8.41% for normal individuals on its Fixed Deposits (FDs). These new FD rates have come into effect from March 24th. Additionally, the FDs are available for flexible tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
