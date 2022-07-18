Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 03:56 PM IST
- On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Fincare Small Finance Bank has announced an increase in interest rates.
On fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, Fincare Small Finance Bank has announced an increase in interest rates. According to the bank's official website, the new rares are effective as of today, July 18, 2022. The bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 15 months and 1 day to 18 months in response to the modification.