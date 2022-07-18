Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank has also hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. With effect from July 18, 2022, the adjustment triggered the bank to increase interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from two to three years. On the other hand, Federal Bank also changed the interest rates on fixed deposits today. For deposits maturing in 6 months to 10 years, the bank now offers an interest rate that varies from 4.25 per cent to 5.75 per cent for regular customers and 4.75 per cent to 6.40 per cent for senior citizens.