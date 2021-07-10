Find out which lender offers the best rate for gold loans

To understand how interest rates can impact your loan, let’s look at an example taking the lowest and the highest interest rate that IIFL Finance offers. A borrower takes a ₹2 lakh gold loan for one year. At 9.24% interest rate, the borrower will need to pay ₹10,151 as interest cost. However, at 24%, the interest outgo will be ₹26,943.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}