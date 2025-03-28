Find the lowest interest rates: Top banks for personal loans in March 2025

Personal loans are a smart choice if you are in need of instant cash and do not have assets to give as collateral. These loans provide instant disbursement with minimal paperwork so that you can give quick access funds. If you are planning to borrow a personal loan in March 2025, here’s a list of the top banks offering low interest rates on personal loans:
|Banks
|Interest rates
|HDFC Bank
|10.90% onwards
|ICICI Bank
|10.85% onwards
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% onwards
|YES Bank
|11.25% onwards
|State Bank of India
|10.30% onwards
|Federal Bank
|12.00% onwards
|Axis Bank
|11.25% onwards
|IndusInd Bank
|10.49% onwards
Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years
Maximum loan amount: ₹40 lakh
Processing fee: ₹6,500
Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years
Maximum loan amount: ₹50 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount
Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years
Maximum loan amount: ₹35 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 5% of the loan amount
Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years
Maximum loan amount: Up to 40 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount
Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years
Maximum loan amount: Up to 35 lakh
Processing fee: Nil till 31st March 2025
Repayment tenure: Up to 4 years
Maximum loan amount: Up to 5 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount
Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years
Maximum loan amount: Up to 10 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount
Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years
Maximum loan amount: Up to 50 lakh
Processing fee: Up to 4% of the loan amount
Lastly, it is important to understand that personal loans offer a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you apply for a personal loan it is important to explore other options available so that you can get a deal which suits your budget best.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
