Find the lowest interest rates: Top banks for personal loans in March 2025

Personal loans are a smart choice if you are in need of instant cash and do not have assets to give as collateral. These loans provide instant disbursement with minimal paperwork so that you can give quick access funds. If you are planning to borrow a personal loan in March 2025, here’s a list of the top banks offering low interest rates on personal loans:

Top bank offering low interest personal loans 2025

Banks Interest rates HDFC Bank 10.90% onwards ICICI Bank 10.85% onwards Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards YES Bank 11.25% onwards State Bank of India 10.30% onwards Federal Bank 12.00% onwards Axis Bank 11.25% onwards IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards

1. HDFC Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: ₹40 lakh

Processing fee: ₹6,500

2. ICICI Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: ₹50 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

3. Kotak Mahindra Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: ₹35 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 5% of the loan amount

4. YES Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 40 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount

5. State Bank of India Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 35 lakh

Processing fee: Nil till 31st March 2025

6. Federal Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 4 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 5 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount

7. Axis Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 10 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

8. IndusInd Bank Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 50 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 4% of the loan amount

Tips to get low interest rate on personal loans To qualify for better loans, keep a credit score of 750 or above.

Look for pre approved personal loan offers from banks based on your credit profile.

It is better to check for personal loans with banks where you already have an existing deposit or loan accounts.

Lenders often offer interest rate discounts during festive seasons.

Lastly, it is important to understand that personal loans offer a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you apply for a personal loan it is important to explore other options available so that you can get a deal which suits your budget best.