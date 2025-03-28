Find the lowest interest rates: Top banks for personal loans in March 2025

Personal loans provide quick cash without collateral and minimal paperwork. For March 2025, banks offer various repayment tenures and loan amounts, but they come with higher interest rates. It's crucial to explore other options before applying to find a budget-friendly deal.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published28 Mar 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Personal loans: Personal loans offer immediate cash without collateral and are easy to obtain.

Personal loans are a smart choice if you are in need of instant cash and do not have assets to give as collateral. These loans provide instant disbursement with minimal paperwork so that you can give quick access funds. If you are planning to borrow a personal loan in March 2025, here’s a list of the top banks offering low interest rates on personal loans:

Top bank offering low interest personal loans 2025

BanksInterest rates
HDFC Bank10.90% onwards
ICICI Bank 10.85% onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards
YES Bank 11.25% onwards
State Bank of India 10.30% onwards
Federal Bank12.00% onwards
Axis Bank 11.25% onwards
IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards

1. HDFC Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: 40 lakh

Processing fee: 6,500

Also Read | What is a pre-qualified personal loan? An explainer

2. ICICI Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: 50 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

3. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 6 years

Maximum loan amount: 35 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 5% of the loan amount

4. YES Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 40 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount

5. State Bank of India

Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 35 lakh

Processing fee: Nil till 31st March 2025

6. Federal Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 4 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 5 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount

7. Axis Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 5 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 10 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

8. IndusInd Bank

Repayment tenure: Up to 7 years

Maximum loan amount: Up to 50 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 4% of the loan amount

Tips to get low interest rate on personal loans

  • To qualify for better loans, keep a credit score of 750 or above.
  • Look for pre approved personal loan offers from banks based on your credit profile.
  • It is better to check for personal loans with banks where you already have an existing deposit or loan accounts.
  • Lenders often offer interest rate discounts during festive seasons.

Also Read | Quick personal loan? Make note of THESE 7 points before you jump the gun

Lastly, it is important to understand that personal loans offer a higher interest rate as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before you apply for a personal loan it is important to explore other options available so that you can get a deal which suits your budget best.

(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFind the lowest interest rates: Top banks for personal loans in March 2025
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App