Find your ITR deadline: Upcoming income tax filing dates for non-audit and corporate filers in 2026

The 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27 has passed. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) eligible to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 and not required to undergo a tax audit had to file their returns by 31 July 2026.
However, taxpayers falling into other categories have more time. The next major ITR deadline is 31 August, followed by deadlines in October, November and December.
Here are the key dates taxpayers should keep in mind.
31 August 2026 is the deadline for taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited and who have income from business or profession.
This includes:
This deadline also applies to individuals who earn freelance or consulting income, as well as F&O and intraday traders.
The 31 August deadline applies to ITR-5 and ITR-7 taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are not subject to tax audit under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The next major deadline is 31 October 2026 for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited.
This can include:
The tax audit report for FY 2025-26 is generally due one month before the applicable ITR filing deadline. For taxpayers whose ITR deadline is 31 October, the audit report is therefore due by 30 September 2026.
Taxpayers covered by transfer pricing provisions under Section 92E have a later ITR deadline of 30 November 2026.
This applies to eligible taxpayers required to furnish a transfer pricing report, including companies, firms and other entities where the provision applies. Form 3CEB is the accountant's report for specified domestic or international transactions.
For such cases, the tax audit report is due by 31 October 2026.
Taxpayers who miss their applicable original deadline can generally file a belated return by 31 December 2026, or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.
Late filing may result in:
Taxpayers should also ensure that their return is verified within 30 days of filing. Failure to verify the return within the prescribed period can make it invalid, unless the delay is subsequently condoned by the tax authorities.
|Taxpayer category
|Applicable ITR
|Due date
|Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income, not liable for tax audit
|ITR-3 / ITR-4
|31 August 2026
|Eligible ITR-5 and ITR-7 taxpayers with business/professional income, not liable for tax audit
|ITR-5 / ITR-7
|31 August 2026
|Taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited
|ITR-3 / ITR-4 / ITR-5 / ITR-6 / ITR-7
|31 October 2026
|Taxpayers covered by transfer pricing provisions
|Applicable ITR
|30 November 2026
|Taxpayers filing a belated return
|Applicable ITR
|31 December 2026
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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