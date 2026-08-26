Find your ITR deadline: Upcoming income tax filing dates for non-audit and corporate filers in 2026

The 31 July ITR deadline for AY 2026-27 has passed, but taxpayers in other categories have more time. Key deadlines are 31 August for non-audit cases, 31 October for audit cases, 30 November for transfer pricing cases and 31 December for belated returns.

Sheetal Goel
Published26 Aug 2026, 06:21 PM IST
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31 July ITR deadline is gone: Know the key income tax return filing due dates from 31 August to 31 December 2026 (AI-generated image)
31 July ITR deadline is gone: Know the key income tax return filing due dates from 31 August to 31 December 2026 (AI-generated image)

The 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27 has passed. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) eligible to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 and not required to undergo a tax audit had to file their returns by 31 July 2026.

However, taxpayers falling into other categories have more time. The next major ITR deadline is 31 August, followed by deadlines in October, November and December.

Here are the key dates taxpayers should keep in mind.

31 August: Business and professional income without tax audit

31 August 2026 is the deadline for taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited and who have income from business or profession.

This includes:

  • ITR-3: Individuals and HUFs having business or professional income.
  • ITR-4: Eligible individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLPs) opting for presumptive taxation.

This deadline also applies to individuals who earn freelance or consulting income, as well as F&O and intraday traders.

The 31 August deadline applies to ITR-5 and ITR-7 taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts are not subject to tax audit under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Also Read | Freelancers need to file ITR by 31 Aug: Know the right form and reporting rules

31 October: Tax audit cases

The next major deadline is 31 October 2026 for taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited.

This can include:

  • ITR-3 or ITR-4: Individuals and HUFs whose accounts are subject to tax audit.
  • ITR-5: Firms, LLPs, AOPs, BOIs, cooperative societies, local authorities, business trusts, investment funds and other eligible entities subject to audit.
  • ITR-6: Companies, except those claiming exemption under Section 11.
  • ITR-7: Charitable or religious trusts, political parties, certain institutions and other eligible entities claiming exemption under Sections 11 or 12, where the audit requirement makes 31 October the applicable deadline.

The tax audit report for FY 2025-26 is generally due one month before the applicable ITR filing deadline. For taxpayers whose ITR deadline is 31 October, the audit report is therefore due by 30 September 2026.

30 November: Transfer pricing cases

Taxpayers covered by transfer pricing provisions under Section 92E have a later ITR deadline of 30 November 2026.

This applies to eligible taxpayers required to furnish a transfer pricing report, including companies, firms and other entities where the provision applies. Form 3CEB is the accountant's report for specified domestic or international transactions.

For such cases, the tax audit report is due by 31 October 2026.

31 December: Belated return deadline

Taxpayers who miss their applicable original deadline can generally file a belated return by 31 December 2026, or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

Late filing may result in:

  • A late-filing fee of 1,000 where total income does not exceed 5 lakh and 5,000 in other cases.
  • Interest on outstanding tax liability.
  • Restrictions on carrying forward certain losses.

Taxpayers should also ensure that their return is verified within 30 days of filing. Failure to verify the return within the prescribed period can make it invalid, unless the delay is subsequently condoned by the tax authorities.

Also Read | F&O income in ITR for AY 2026-27: Deadline, reporting rules and key changes

ITR deadlines at a glance

Taxpayer categoryApplicable ITRDue date
Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income, not liable for tax auditITR-3 / ITR-431 August 2026
Eligible ITR-5 and ITR-7 taxpayers with business/professional income, not liable for tax auditITR-5 / ITR-731 August 2026
Taxpayers whose accounts are required to be auditedITR-3 / ITR-4 / ITR-5 / ITR-6 / ITR-731 October 2026
Taxpayers covered by transfer pricing provisionsApplicable ITR30 November 2026
Taxpayers filing a belated returnApplicable ITR31 December 2026

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

ITRIncome Tax ReturnsTaxpayersITR Form
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