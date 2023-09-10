The right way of spending more to lead a rich life3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST
When it comes to maximizing your joy and fulfilment, not all areas where you spend are created equal.
Several years back, I noticed that I was spending a lot on fitness compared to my peers. I was working out at a premium fitness studio in Chennai and the cost was almost four times what my friends were paying at their gyms. However, I didn’t mind the expenses—I loved the classes and the community. Inevitably, my friends thought this was a waste of money and there was a lot of shaming and guilt-tripping.