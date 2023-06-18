Finding the right int’l market for your investments1 min read 18 Jun 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Investing becomes about balancing exposure to different sectors and even looking beyond domestic markets.
Very few people in India make use of financial instruments like stocks and bonds as they save for retirement. Gaurav Patankar, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, told Al Jazeera in an interview that Indian households invest only 7% of their household income in equities, compared to 30% on average for other emerging markets, 40% for Latin American and 50% for US households. Furthermore, according to a 2019 survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a mere 8% of Indian households held financial assets in shares or mutual funds. Only 3% of the Indian population invests in the stock market, compared to 13% of the Chinese population and 55% of the US.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×