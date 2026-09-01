Finfluencers are shaping investment choices. How can investors separate advice from noise?

Personal contacts, influencers and digital peer groups remain major sources of investment information for Indian investors. Sebi’s 2025 investor survey found that 62% of investors said their investment decisions were partly or fully influenced by finfluencer recommendations.
The growing influence of financial creators, however, comes with a regulatory concern. A CFA Institute study of 48 of India’s top finfluencers, released on 28 July, found that only 6% of those in its sample were registered with Sebi as investment advisors or research analysts, even though a third openly provided explicit recommendations on which stocks to buy, sell or hold, sometimes accompanied by a “not financial advice” disclaimer.