Fintech apps are catching them young

Digital pocket money: Parents do not need to give their kids pocket money in cash. Mobile apps provide the option to set limits and track spending of their children. “When money is given to children via an app with limits set by the parents, they will spend wisely as they know their parents are being kept in the loop," said Gupta. Using the Junio app, parents can set tasks for children such as making their bed or watering the plants. For each activity, they put aside an amount that will be given to the kids only after they complete the task successfully. This is like incentivizing desired behaviour with bonuses.