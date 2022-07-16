Fintech company Clear (erstwhile Cleartax) has started charging for its income tax return (ITR) self-filing feature beginning current assessment year. The company, which started in 2011 with self ITR filing as the first product offering, had been providing the facility free of cost.

“This incredible product has been available free of cost to all our users for 10+ years. In order to continue supporting our users with this amazing product, starting May 2022, we are charging our users a nominal fee that would help us sustainably process data of millions of Indians all while ensuring 0% downtime," read a note on Clear’s website.

Taxpayers will have to choose from three plans depending on the ITR form applicable to them.

Those with income below ₹5 lakh and eligible for ITR-1 will pay ₹199 fee. The facility offers pre-filled data from Form 16 and the Income Tax Department website.

Individual taxpayers who have income below ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property or other sources can fill ITR-1. Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) cannot fill ITR-1.

Those who are eligible for ITR-1 but have income of ₹5 lakh and above will have to pay ₹399 to file ITR through Clear. Those eligible for ITR-4 also have to opt for this plan.

Individuals or HUF with income below ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, other sources or business but have opted for presumptive income scheme have to fill ITR-4. A business firm, which is not a Limited Liability Partner (LLP), with turnover over ₹2 crore cannot fill ITR-4.

Those eligible for ITR-2 and ITR-3 have to pay a fee of ₹799.

ITR-2 applies to taxpayers with income over ₹50 lakh from salary, one or more house properties, other sources, foreign assets, interest from contribution over ₹2.5 lakh made to provident fund and capital gains. Taxpayers who hold unlisted shares or/and are a director in a company also have to opt for ITR-2.

The relatively complicated ITR-3 is for taxpayers who have income from profession or business, including F&O trading income, along with any source mentioned under ITR-2.

Companies opting for ITR-5 or ITR-6 have to pay the highest fee of ₹1,599.

The last day to file ITR for individual taxpayers not required to get tax audit is 31 July.