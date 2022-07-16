Fintech firm Clear starts charging for ITR filing after 10 years of free service2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- Taxpayers will have to choose from three plans depending on the ITR form and pay ₹199- ₹1,599 as filing fee
Fintech company Clear (erstwhile Cleartax) has started charging for its income tax return (ITR) self-filing feature beginning current assessment year. The company, which started in 2011 with self ITR filing as the first product offering, had been providing the facility free of cost.