Fintechs and NBFCs can solve credit issues for SMEs and MSMEs, says Vikas Singh of Sugmya Finance
The average loan sizes for women entrepreneurs in the SME and MSME domains vary greatly, depending upon factors such as the industry and the specific lending institution.
Despite the government’s efforts to increase women’s participation in the lending industry, the numbers are still significantly lower compared to men. Specifically, when it comes to obtaining loans for SMEs and MSMEs, women encounter various obstacles, said Vikas Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Sugmya Finance.