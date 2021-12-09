Fintechs are rolling out BNPL cards; should you get them?

Uni Cards focuses more on existing credit card holders (those with at least 1 year of credit history) and high-end customers, while Slice looks at both existing and new to credit customers. The latter offers credit limits as low as ₹2,000 for new borrowers. Uni Cards allows customers to withdraw 20-25% of their credit limit into their own bank account and spend it from there. Customers who move this money to bank accounts can also withdraw it as cash. For this kind of transfer, the company does not levy any interest but the interest-free period is reduced to 1 month. This is more favourable than banks, which levy charges from the day of a cash withdrawal, said Gupta. Slice also allows emergency bank transfers but levies some charges on them.